The Glasgow subway is a rapid transit system in the city of Glasgow, Scotland.

It is operated by Abellio ScotRail and has been in operation since 1986. The first section opened on 5 January 1986 from St Enoch to Partick with an intermediate station at Kelvinbridge. The second section from Partick to Central was opened on 20 December 1988. The third phase of construction included the extension from Central to Queen Street via Gilmorehill, which opened on 10 September 1996. This was followed by the opening of the final section from Queen Street to Buchanan Street on 28 November 1997.

How many stations are there on the Glasgow Subway?

There are currently 28 stations on the system.

When was the Glasgow Subway opened?

The Glasgow Subway was opened on 5 January 1986.

How much does it cost to ride the Glasgow Subway?

The cost of a single journey is £2.50, with an unlimited travel pass costing £4.00.

How long is the Glasgow Subway?

The Glasgow Subway is long.

What is the Glasgow Subway’s route?

What are the Glasgow Subway’s tunnels made of?

The tunnels are made of reinforced concrete.

The tunnel walls are covered in a layer of mortar to give them a smooth finish.

How many escalators are there on the Glasgow Subway?

There are seven escalators on the Glasgow Subway.

What is the Glasgow Subway’s track gauge?

The track gauge is .